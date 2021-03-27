Towns scores 29 as TWolves come back to beat Rockets 107-101

The Timberwolves make a big comeback and beat the Houston Rockets 107-101.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Juancho Hernangomez added 19 points off the bench as the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Houston Rockets 107-101.

Minnesota trailed by as many as 19 in the second half but closed on a 20-0 run.

Towns had 14 points during the final stretch.

John Wall had 14 points and a season-high 15 assists for Houston.