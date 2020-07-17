No fans will be in attendance due to restrictions by the PGA Tour due to COVID-19.

BLAINE, Minnesota — Fine tuning and final preparations are happening all over the course.

Exactly a week from Thursday, the 3M Open will get underway at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Along with a bunch of workers, @tpctwincities superintendent Mark Michalski has a sidekick that helps him maintain the course.



Meet Garth, the Australian Shepard. He loves to chase geese. 🤣🙌🐶@kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/LaM2qp8gjl — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) July 16, 2020

No fans will be in attendance due to restrictions by the PGA Tour due to COVID-19. That means no grandstands as well but superintendent Mark Michalski and his staff still have plenty of work to do.

Instead, the 3M Open will add more signage to make it more presentable.

Michalski says the course is in fantastic shape and won’t take as long to rebound without as many people on the course.