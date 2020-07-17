x
TPC Twin Cities making final preparations for 3M Open next week

No fans will be in attendance due to restrictions by the PGA Tour due to COVID-19.

BLAINE, Minnesota — Fine tuning and final preparations are happening all over the course.

Exactly a week from Thursday, the 3M Open will get underway at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

No fans will be in attendance due to restrictions by the PGA Tour due to COVID-19. That means no grandstands as well but superintendent Mark Michalski and his staff still have plenty of work to do.

Instead, the 3M Open will add more signage to make it more presentable.

Michalski says the course is in fantastic shape and won’t take as long to rebound without as many people on the course.

But Michalski isn't the only one working his tail off. The superintendent has his geese chasing sidekick - an Australian Shepherd - named Garth helping out too!

