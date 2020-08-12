Turtle race wins U of M student a scholarship

Sydney Fulcher of Rush City wins $100,000 from Dr. Pepper.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota student Sydney Fulcher of Rush City, has a passion for teeth and is hoping to take a bite out of a big problem.

"The dental therapists that are educated at the U of M are able to go out to like rural parts of Minnesota that don't other wise have great access to oral healthcare," says Fulcher.

Fulcher is a dental therapy student at the U of M, and like many students she feels the high price tag of higher education. So when Dr. Pepper pivoted this year from they're normal methods of giving scholarships during College Bowl games and decided to double the amount, she decided to go for it.

"I was talking with my mother and I said 'You know, I think I am going to give this a shot,'" says Fulcher "And she said 'Well, somebody has to win it.'"

Sydney's tape got her through to the finals. A virtual turtle race, held on YouTube, by popular stunt guys Dude Perfect. That's right, Sydney's fate with all of her whit, wisdom and warm heartedness, came down to a turtle.

Sydney's turtle won! Which won her $100,000 to help her with tuition and the world is about to gain a dental therapist more impactful than any molar.