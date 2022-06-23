Twin Cities native Chet Holmgren awaits his fate in the NBA Draft

With a unique combination of size and skill, the Minnehaha Academy alum is poised to be one of the first players drafted Thursday night in Brooklyn.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chet Holmgren's journey from Minnehaha Academy to the NBA is about to become a reality.

"It's going to be a blessing to get drafted by any NBA team," Holmgren said via a Zoom press conference this week.

Holmgren's unique combination of size, shooting, dribbling ability and defense makes him an automatic top three pick in Thursday night's NBA draft. He'll be the second Minnehaha Redhawk NBA lottery pick in the past two years after his former teammate Jalen Suggs was drafted fifth overall last year by the Orlando Magic, the team with the top overall pick in this year's draft.

Holmgren, who played for Gonzaga after high school, has continued to play down the idea of a Twin Cities reunion with his former teammate, instead focusing on how his relationship with Jalen has allowed him to gain more knowledge about what life is like playing in the NBA.

"He gives me a lot of tips on the NBA, we talk about it a lot, because he's been there and he's seen it," Holmgren said.

If the Magic decide to pass on Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets wait in the wings with the number two and three overall picks, respectively.

