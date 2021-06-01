Twin Cities teen to play in this week's U.S. Women's Open

17-year-old Bella McCauley finished second in a U.S. Open qualifier last month to earn a trip to the LPGA event starting Thursday in San Francisco.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Bella McCauley loves to play golf – she even loves to practice.

"Obviously, the more you practice, the better you will get. I just put a lot of confidence into the work that I put in," said McCauley.

The Twin Cities teen will be going against the best professional women's golfers starting on Thursday in the U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Course in San Francisco.

She, and her younger sister, Reese, who is a freshman, both compete on the Simley High School golf team.

"It's a whole family deal. We grew up pretty much playing together all the time. Now that we're older we put in a lot of hours together," said Reese McCauley.

"Ultimately, I would love to be on the LPGA Tour. It's definitely a goal of mine. For me, it's golf I love doing it., just to take it step by step. I'm really looking forward to San Francisco," said Bella McCauley.

She tees off at 4:42 p.m. CT on Thursday in the first round.