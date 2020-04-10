Twin Cities wiffleball team earns national championship

The wiffleball national title - yes, that's a thing - is coming back to Minnesota.

PITTSBURGH — You could call it the holy grail of titles with an emphasis on the holes.

In Pittsburgh at the end of September, an all-star team of wiffleball players from the Twin Cities earned the national championship title.

This group is from the same HRL that we caught up with as they began their season earlier this summer.

The tournament uses slightly different rules than the one in Minnesota. At the national tournament, pitchers can throw the ball as hard as they want and several players top 90 MPH. They also use scuffed up wiffleballs in the HRL and at the national tournament they bring out brand new wiffleballs for every game.

With national tournament MVP Tyler Flakne, they scratched out wins against teams from around the country.