Twins and Summit Brewing announce the perfect combination fans need for upcoming games this season

As another gesture to welcome fans back, Minnesota Twins and partner Summit Brewing Co., announce a new beverage.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sweet treats have been rolling in for Twin Baseball fans this year! Every game is enjoyed with a great beverage, but to welcome fans back to the stadium, The Minnesota Twins and partner Summit Brewing Co. have announced a new beverage called the Twins Pils.

The can of beer will have the Twins logo along with the original baby blue color scheme to match.

You can look forward to trying a Twins Pils opening day on April 7 at the “Summit Brewing Pub”, as Target Field hosts the Seattle Mariners. In the meantime, you can try this classic, traditional German-style Pilsner beverage at select stores within Twins territory.

If you are a fan of Summit Brewing, you should know its award-winning Keller-Pils. In celebration of the new season, they are rebranding it for Twins fans to enjoy.

