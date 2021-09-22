x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kepler homers twice, Ryan’s 11 Ks lead Twins over Cubs 5-4

Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a homer in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth for his 11th multihomer game.
Credit: AP
The Minnesota Twins outfielders from left, Jake Cave, Nick Gordon, and Max Kepler celebrate the team's 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs after a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4. Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a homer in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth for his 11th multihomer game, his second time this season. The Cubs and Twins are both 67-85, nearing the end of disappointing season. Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games. 

Related Articles