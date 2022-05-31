Kepler's 3 RBIs help Twins beat Tigers 8-2

Max Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.

DETROIT — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.

Minnesota's Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tigers starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Trevor Larnach, and the Twins added four more runs in the third.

Byron Buxton led off with a single — his first hit in 24 at-bats against Detroit this season — and scored on Kepler's double.

Jorge Polanco singled, and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to left for his sixth homer of the season.

Miguel Cabrera singled — career hit No. 3,030 — and scored in the fourth to make it 6-1, but Kepler added a two-run single in the seventh.

Daz Cameron ended Smeltzer's day with an RBI double in the seventh.

