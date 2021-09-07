Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

CLEVELAND — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant, who came over from St. Louis in a July trade, didn’t allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 — a span of 27 appearances.