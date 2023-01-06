x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Twins bring Polanco back from IL; 2B missed 11 games with hamstring strain

Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list Thursday before their game against Cleveland, bringing their regular lineup nearly back to full strength.

Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He batted leadoff for the opener of a four-game series against the Guardians, and rookie infielder Edouard Julien was sent to Triple-A St. Paul.

Polanco hit .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in 95 at-bats before he was hurt. He missed the first 19 games while recovering from inflammation in his left knee, stemming from an injury that sidelined him at the end of last season.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Deshaun Watson will rebound in '23!

Before You Leave, Check This Out