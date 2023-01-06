Twins bring Polanco back from IL; 2B missed 11 games with hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list Thursday before their game against Cleveland, bringing their regular lineup nearly back to full strength.
Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He batted leadoff for the opener of a four-game series against the Guardians, and rookie infielder Edouard Julien was sent to Triple-A St. Paul.
Polanco hit .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in 95 at-bats before he was hurt. He missed the first 19 games while recovering from inflammation in his left knee, stemming from an injury that sidelined him at the end of last season.
