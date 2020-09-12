Twins extend affiliate invite to St. Paul, 3 other locations

Wednesday's announcement confirms one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball, that the Twins and Saints are moving ahead as partners.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Twins are prepping for both the 2021 season and the club's long-term future, announcing affiliate invitations to four minor league teams, including the St. Paul Saints.

Inviting St. Paul to become the Twins Triple-A affiliate confirms what had been rumored for months, that the fiercely independent Saints are now going to be part of the Major League Baseball (MLB) structure pending approval of the league's enhanced player development model.

CHS Field served as the Twins alternate training site during the abbreviated 2020 season, when minor league baseball was idled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a top-notch facility and will make call-ups to the big club a 15-minute taxi ride.

"We are incredibly excited at the thought of Minnesota baseball fans having the opportunity to watch their favorite Twins prospects as they wear the Saints uniform and play at gorgeous CHS Field," said Twins President Dave St. Peter in a released statement. "Simply put, a Twins-Saints partnership would not only be historic, but a wonderful boon for baseball in the Twin Cities and beyond.”

The Saints have become known for their wacky promotions and irreverent approach to the fan experience, and longtime president and co-owner Mike Veeck says that's not going to change.

"When we moved into CHS Field they (fans) had one ask, and that was not to change our identity. We made that promise in 2015 and we’re making that promise now," Veeck said in a statement. "I’m excited for this partnership and I look forward to bringing our irreverent fun to the world of Triple-A Baseball.”

In a media release the Twins say the invitation for the Saints to join the organization was extended "under a shared vision for a collaborative and truly unique Twins-Saints platform focused on player development and rehab, fan engagement, youth baseball and softball, as well as a host of philanthropic initiatives across the region."

The Twins are set to have a new Double-A affiliate as well, with their invitation to the Wichita Wind Surge. The minor league franchise has a brand new 7,500-seat facility on Wichita's riverfront, and a history of professional baseball dating back 130 years. Most recently Wichita was an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.