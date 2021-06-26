Twins game against Cleveland Indians postponed for bad weather

The Twins said they'll make up for the game in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

MINNEAPOLIS — Bad weather forced the Twins to postpone Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians, but a makeup is already scheduled.

The Twins announced the postponement just before 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

The team said they'll make up for the game with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m., with the regularly-scheduled game still starting at 6:40 p.m.

In a release, the team said both games will be seven-inning contests.

Did you have a ticket before bad weather rained on the parade? The Twins said you have a couple different options:

Use your tickets for admission into the rescheduled game.

Use your tickets for any future Twins regular season game in 2021. This option is subject to ticket availability, and all exchanges need to be made at least 24 hours before the rescheduled game.