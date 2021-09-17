x
Guerrero hits 46th HR, but Twins hit 3 in row, top Blue Jays

Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers for the Twins.
Credit: AP
From left to right, Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, Josh Donaldson, and Byron Buxton celebrate their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3.

The Blue Jays slipped into the third spot in the AL wild-card race, one game behind Boston and half-game behind the Yankees. 

Toronto fell to 13-3 in September. Guerrero hit a solo homer in the third that pulled Toronto within 5-3. 

He was tied with Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the homer lead going into the game. Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu fell to 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA in his past eight starts.

