Twins players test positive for COVID-19

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have had some players test positive for the coronavirus.

Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey spoke on a Zoom call this morning with reporters saying that a "few" players have tested positive, not specifying if they were major league or minor league players.

Falvey said that the players were not in Minnesota or at the team's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida. The players tested positive over the past few days days and are currently in quarantine.

"I don't think that it's necessarily a surprise that we would have positive cases, we would expect it. As a result, we want to follow the appropriate protocols before getting everyone back together," Falvey said.