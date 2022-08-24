Twins playing against all MLB teams next year in new MLB format

Opening Day is set for March 30 at Kansas City, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 6 vs. Houston.

MINNEAPOLIS — Next season, the Minnesota Twins will play all 29 teams at least once for the first time ever, as Major League Baseball (MLB) debuts a new scheduling format.

The Twins begin their 2023 season with an Opening Day game on Thursday, March 6 at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. After that 3-game series they head south to Miami for a series against the Marlins.

The Twins will then host the Houston Astros for their Home Opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 6.

It's part of a seven-day homestand that also features their rivals, the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins will continue their traditional rivalry series with the Milwaukee Brewers, with two-game sets, June 13-14 at Target Field and Aug. 22-23 at American Family Field.

Besides the opening series with the Miami Marlins, the Twins will play the on the road against these National League teams: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 15-17), Atlanta Braves (June 26-28), St. Louis Cardinals (Aug. 1-3), Philadelphia Phillies (Aug.11-13), Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 18-20) and Colorado Rockies (Sept. 29 through Oct. 1).

The team's 2023 Interleague home slate includes Target Field visits from the Washington Nationals (April 21-23), San Diego Padres (May 9-11), Chicago Cubs (May 12-14), San Francisco Giants (May 22-24), Arizona Diamondbacks (Aug. 4-6), Pittsburgh Pirates (Aug. 18-20) and New York Mets (Sept. 8-10).