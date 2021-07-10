x
Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4. 

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. 

Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single. 

After Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a base hit and Arraez followed with a single, Polanco took reliever Joe Jimenez deep to right to give Minnesota a 5-4 lead. 

