Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth.

Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

