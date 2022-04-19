Twins, Saints to team up for Minnesota's first-ever girls' baseball tournament

Team officials said the tournament is believed to be the first of its kind in Minnesota and is named after the first woman to play in the majors, Toni Stone.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced on Tuesday that the team will be working with the St. Paul Saints and Baseball For All for the Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational, which Twins officials say they believe is the first all-girls baseball tournament in the state.

The Toni Stone Invitational will be held June 11 and 12 at Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul and registration is now open for girls ages seven through 14. Girls who participate will be divided into teams into four age groups, 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under. All teams will play three guaranteed games.

The tournament is named after St. Paul native Toni Stone, who was the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues, which Major League Baseball now recognizes as equal to the National and American leagues. Stone is credited as the first woman to play in the major leagues of baseball.

“My Aunt Toni would be flattered and honored to support this girls’ baseball tournament,” Maria Bartlow-Reed, the late Stone’s niece, said in the team's announcement. “She used to say that regardless of how difficult the struggle might be, do it anyway, and after it is done, you’ll see what you’ve accomplished."

Twins' vice president of community engagement, Nancy O'Brien, said in the announcement that this is the state's first girls' baseball tournament and that offering a chance for girls to play and excel in baseball is a "wonderful way to continue the legacy of Toni Stone."

Baseball For All is a nonprofit that strives for gender equity in baseball by making more opportunities for girls to play, coach and lead in the sport.

"Everything that my Aunt Toni fought for in the past is seen in this tournament today, with young girls having the opportunity to play baseball, while showing their strength and determination to succeed in the game," Bartlow-Reed said.

