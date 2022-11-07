Twins shortstop Carlos Correa opts out, becomes free agent

The 28-year-old two-time All-Star shortstop is exercising his option and testing the market -- again.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Oct. 25, 2022.

The Minnesota Twins were bracing for it and now it's official: Carlos Correa is a free agent.

Last spring, the Twins came got out of the gate quickly after the lockout and made trades and became the surprise landing spot for Correa.