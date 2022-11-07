Twins shortstop Carlos Correa opts out, becomes free agent

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Oct. 25, 2022.
The Minnesota Twins were bracing for it and now it's official: Carlos Correa is a free agent.
The 28-year-old two-time All-Star shortstop is exercising his option and testing the market -- again.
Last spring, the Twins came got out of the gate quickly after the lockout and made trades and became the surprise landing spot for Correa.
He is among the 131 players who became free agents as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series.