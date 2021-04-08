x
Twins start 2022 schedule on the road, change weekday start time

The Twins will come out of the gate with a six-game road trip. Officials also say all home weekday night games will have a 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch.
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco runs to home base after hitting a homer to win the game against the Detroit Tigers during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins begin their 2022 season with six road games against the White Sox (March 31-April 3) and the newly named Cleveland Guardians (April 4-6). 

The Twins will then host the Seattle Mariners for their home opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 7.

According to the schedule, the home opener is part of a six-game homestand with the Mariners (April 7-11) and Los Angeles Dodgers (April 12-13).

Twins officials also announced in the news release that "for the first time, all Twins home weekday (Monday-Thursday) night games throughout the entire season will have a 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch. All 2022 game times, along with broadcast information, will be announced at a later date."

The 2022 season will have the Twins playing a 20-game Interleague slate against the National League West, along with the traditional rivalry series with the Milwaukee Brewers (July 12-13 at Target Field and July 26-27 at American Family Field). 

The August 26-28 series marks the first-ever Target Field appearance for the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants were scheduled to play the Twins in the original, pre-pandemic 2020 schedule. 

San Francisco is the only team that has not yet played at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.

