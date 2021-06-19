x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2

Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) waves to family in the stands as he celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2. 

Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth.

It was the former Texas slugger's team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th on the all-time list. 

Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers. 

The Twins have won three straight games, one shy of their longest winning streak of the season.

Related Articles

 