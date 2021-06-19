Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2

Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth.

Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2.

It was the former Texas slugger's team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th on the all-time list.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers.