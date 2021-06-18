x
Twins' triple and 2 bases-loaded walks in 10th beat Texas

It was the opener of a three-game series matching last-place teams.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) hits a single and drives in a run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn)

Luis Arraez hit an RBI triple to start the Minnesota 10th inning and the Twins then drew two bases-loaded walks to beat the Texas Rangers 7-5. 

Arraez tripled to deep center field over the head of Adolis García, whose homer in the Texas seventh had tied the game at 4-4. 

Designated runner Willians Astudillo scored easily from second base. Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans both issued bases-loaded walks. 

Hansel Robles worked a perfect ninth for the win before Tyler Duffey worked the 10th for his second save.