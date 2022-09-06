Twins, Yankees rained out; doubleheader Wednesday

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins' game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night was rained out.
The game, the second of a four-game series, was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:05 p.m.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) was to have started Tuesday against Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA). New York's Domingo Germán (2-3, 3.12) originally was set to start Wednesday.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: