Twins cancel 2021 Winter Caravan and TwinsFest

With COVID-19 case growth at an all-time time in Minnesota, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday that both events, which were originally scheduled to take place in January, will be canceled to protect the health and safety of fans, staff and their surrounding communities.

“An offseason without our longstanding and beloved fan events is certainly tough to digest, but our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of Twins Territory,” said club President and CEO Dave St. Peter in the release. “With COVID-19 certain to be present at some level in January 2021, we feel it is the prudent, responsible and correct decision to cancel our events that would have otherwise brought together large groups of people in confined, indoor spaces. As we’ve all done so much in these unprecedented times, we will adapt. We’re excited to roll out some unique, fun ways for Twins fans to safely engage with the back-to-back American League Central champions this winter, and we’re already looking forward to the 2022 return of Winter Caravan and TwinsFest.”