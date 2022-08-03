UConn's Paige Bueckers tears ACL in pick-up basketball game

Bueckers, the former Hopkins High School basketball star will miss the entire 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL in a pick-up game, according to UConn.

MINNEAPOLIS — A homegrown Minnesota's basketball star will miss the upcoming NCAA season after tearing her ACL earlier this week, the University of Connecticut announced Wednesday.

Junior guard Paige Bueckers suffered the injury to her left knee Monday during a pick-up basketball game, UConn said in a press release. Bueckers underwent an MRI scan Monday to verify the torn ligament. She will miss the 2022-2023 regular season.

Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement that the team is devastated for Bueckers, and that she had worked hard during the off-season to get "stronger and healthier" following a fracture of her knee joint last season.

"This is an unfortunate setback," he said. "Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her."

Bueckers will have surgery on the knee Friday at UConn Health, according to the university. After the surgery, the school will provide an update on the timetable for her recovery.

Last season, the former Hopkins High School star helped lead the UConn Huskies to the NCAA D1 women's basketball national championship game. UConn went on to lose to the South Carolina Gamecocks 64-49 and Bueckers ended with a team-leading 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. She also had six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal against South Carolina.

"We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season," Auriemma added. "Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

