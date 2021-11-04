x
UMass beats St. Cloud State, wins first NCAA title

The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday’s semifinals — in the 2019 title game.
St. Cloud State's Joe Molenaar (22), Chase Brand (27) and Zach Okabe (14) watch as Massachusetts celebrates a win in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State 5-0 to win the program’s first NCAA title.

After a St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer top open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game. 

Reed Lebster’s wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0. 

UMass (20-5-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 games, made its third NCAA Tournament appearance. 

The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday’s semifinals — in the 2019 title game. The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

