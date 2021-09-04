UMass tops UMD 3-1 in overtime, preventing all-Minnesota final

The Minutemen were without four players due to COVID-19 protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg.

PITTSBURGH — Garrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinals.

UMass advances to Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State — as both teams seek to make program history with a first title.

UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo tied it at 2 with 11:35 remaining in the third period on a rebound that fell to the right of the net, and Wait, a Minnesota Native, got a stick on Bobby Trivigno’s wraparound pass at 14:30 in overtime to win it.

The Minutemen were outshot 36 to 15 in regulation but totally flipped the script in overtime, outshooting the Bulldogs 13 to 2.

It was a slice of sweet revenge for UMass, who lost to UMD in the 2019 NCAA finals.