UMass tops UMD 3-1 in overtime, preventing all-Minnesota final

Minnesota Duluth's Blake Biondi (7), Luke Loheit (16), Jesse Jacques (18) and Cole Koepke (17) react to the team's 3-2 loss to Massachusetts in overtime of an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, early Friday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Garrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinals.

UMass advances to Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State — as both teams seek to make program history with a first title. 

UMass was without four players due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg.

UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo tied it at 2 with 11:35 remaining in the third period on a rebound that fell to the right of the net, and Wait, a Minnesota Native, got a stick on Bobby Trivigno’s wraparound pass at 14:30 in overtime to win it.

The Minutemen were outshot 36 to 15 in regulation but totally flipped the script in overtime, outshooting the Bulldogs 13 to 2.

It was a slice of sweet revenge for UMass, who lost to UMD in the 2019 NCAA finals.  

UMass will now face St. Cloud State Saturday April 10 at 7 p.m. in the National Championship.

