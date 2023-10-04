UMD's Diamond Miller picked second overall by Lynx in WNBA draft

Miller is a two-time All-Big Ten pick and was selected second-team All-American in 2023. She averaged 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the UMD Terrapins last season.

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Lynx picked up University of Maryland guard Diamond Miller second overall in the WNBA draft Monday night.

Miller is a two-time All-Big Ten pick and was selected second-team All-American in 2023. She averaged 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the UMD Terrapins last season.

The Lynx selecting Maryland's Diamond Miller with the #2 overall pick in tonight's WNBA draft.



The second team All-American averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Terrapins this season.

Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, going to the Indiana Fever.

It's the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft, and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

She was joined by three other South Carolina players, who were expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. The Gamecocks were unbeaten all season, until losing to Iowa in the Final Four.

Minnesota will also have the 12th, 16th, 24th and 28th overall picks.

