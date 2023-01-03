University of Minnesota falls to Penn State in BIG 10 Women's Basketball Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — After a strong second half rally, the Gophers Women's Basketball team didn't have enough to overcome Penn State. The team lost 72-67 in the opening day of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.
Minneapolis is the first city since 2016 to hold the tournament outside of Indianapolis. Ticket sales are reflecting a positive response as they have soared above 2022 numbers. According to the Big Ten, they are up 443% compared to last year for all session access tickets.
"It's really cool to see this in-person. These girls are intense," Maleah Holloway said.
The teenager was able to get out of school to support her sister who is on the Gopher Women's team. She was with her dad who said he is proud of all of his daughters that play sports.
"One thing I have always told my daughters is you can do anything a guy can do and don't let any guys in sports tell you that you can't play," Maleah's dad said.
Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Minneapolis from out of state. The Big Ten has free events available for the public to attend for fun.
The Women's and Men's tournament will return to Minneapolis next year.
