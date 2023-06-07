Undefeated Aurora begin playoff action in Michigan

The Aurora are seeking vengeance in 2023's playoff series after suffering defeat in the USL W League Championship game last year.

FLINT, Mich. — The undefeated Minnesota Aurora FC look to continue their winning streak Thursday in the USL W League Central Conference semifinal game in Flint, Michigan.

The Heartland Division champion Aurora, Minnesota's pre-professional women's soccer team, went 12-0 in their second year as a club, shutting out Chicago City SC 7-0 in their last regular-season match in late June.

That sold-out match broke an attendance record for the second-straight game at Eagan's TCO Stadium, boasting nearly 7,000 fans watching from the bleachers.

In their first playoff test at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Aurora will again face Chicago SC.

Whichever team advances in Thursday's semifinal will battle it out in the conference final on Saturday, July 8 against the winner of the conference semifinal match between Great Lakes Division champions Flint City AFC, and the first-place Valley Division club, Indy Eleven.

Each game will be hosted by Kettering Atwood Stadium, the home of Flint AFC.

The winner of the Central Conference final will compete in the USL W League semifinals before advancing to the championship game. The locations and times of those matches are still to be determined.

The road to crown a new USL W League Champion starts today 👑



Read up on all the Conference Semifinal matchups before the action begins ⚔️⤵️ — USL W League (@USLWLeague) July 6, 2023

The Aurora, also undefeated in their inaugural season, are seeking vengeance in this playoff series, as the team went on last year to suffer its only loss to South Georgia Tormenta in overtime during the USL W League Championship.

A watch party is planned for the first game of the post-season Thursday at Black Hart St. Paul, near Allianz Stadium in the city's Midway neighborhood.

IT'S THE PLAYOFFS

We open at 1:40 for the @MNAuroraFC watch party!

📷@DanielMickPhoto pic.twitter.com/TgVQctFYhm — Black Hart of St Paul (@BlackHartSTP) July 6, 2023

