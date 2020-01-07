Heroes course opens in Hastings

Team building, bond-strengthening course is first of it's kind in the area.

HASTINGS, Minn. — The United Heroes League's new "confidence course" can certainly test your patience, and athletic ability.

"More difficult than I expected, yeah," said Cameron Olsen, an athlete at Hastings High School.

Olsen was one of many local athletes from Hastings, Lakeville North and other are high schools, who were the first people to ever start, and complete the course.

"We're really excited to have a Department of Defense-level course here in Hastings now," said Shane Hudella, who envisioned this course more than two years ago when he bought the land for the United Heroes League. "We're going to use it for our mission with UHL with military teenagers, to help them build confidence and bonds while their parents may be away serving."

The course can also be used by athletic teams, corporations, or anyone who wants to strengthen a team bond. The course meets the Department of Defense construction standards and can also be used for everything from basic training to the training of Army Rangers and other special forces.

The course is sponsored by Strapped Apparel, which is owned and operated by Rochester-native and former NHL player Jake Taylor.