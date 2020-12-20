x
University of Minnesota declines bowl games this year

The Gophers will not compete in a postseason bowl game this year.
MINNEAPOLIS — According to a press release from the University of Minnesota, the football team has decided to forgo the opportunity to compete in a bowl game this year. 

Officials say the decision was made by head coach P.J. Fleck, the football team and the school's athletics department.

The Gophers had a 3-4 season.

Coach Fleck has issued the following statement:

"The health and safety of our student-athletes has always been our first priority. They invested a tremendous amount of physical and mental energy into competing in the Big Ten season this year and proudly represented Minnesota. The season was filled with daily off-field adversity caused by the pandemic, but their desire to play never wavered and they sacrificed so much in their personal lives to be able to compete in the Maroon and Gold this year. Right now, our focus is strictly on their well-being off the field, and we look forward to them being able to responsibly spend some of the remaining holiday season with family and loved ones. We will return our attention to football when everyone is back on campus in mid-January."

