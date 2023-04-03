University of Minnesota women's hockey tops Ohio State for WCHA Championship

Minnesota goalie Skylar Vetter was stellar in net, making 34 saves to secure her 26th win of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Brad Frost and the #3 Gopher women’s hockey team beat #1 Ohio State 3-1 on Saturday to win their first WCHA Tournament Championship since 2018.

Savannah Norcross got the scoring started in the first period, giving Minnesota a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Abby Murphy helped Minnesota add onto that lead, with her 28th goal of the season in the second period, while Peyton Hemp also scored to help Minnesota hand the Buckeyes just their fifth loss of the season.

Murphy was named Most Outstanding Player of the weekend for the WCHA Tournament.

The win today gives the Gophers the automatic qualification for the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s hockey tournament. First round matchups will be revealed on Sunday, March 5th.

