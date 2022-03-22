Unruly fans at amateur sporting events could be fined under proposed Minnesota bill

Rep. John Huot plans to bring a bill to the House Public Safety Committee that would fine spectators at amateur sporting events for unruly behaviors.

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's been a shortage of referees for local sporting events lately, and one Minnesota lawmaker is proposing a law he hopes will address an underlying issue keeping officials off the sidelines.

Fans are a big part of the culture of sports, but in recent years they've grown increasingly abusive. They heckle players, threaten refs and can ruin the experience of live high school and other amateur sports for everyone.

That's why Rep. John Huot, who has been an referee for more than 15 years, wants to make this uncouth behavior punishable with fines from the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission (MASC).

Rep. Huot sent the following statement to KARE 11, which reads in part:

“I have been a sports official for over 15 years. The last few years it’s been very difficult to deal with the fanbase. Fans have been yelling profanities [at] of players and definitely the officials during the game.

In most cases the schools can do something about the students, but they cannot do anything about is the parents or the fans. We [are] even hearing more complaints in the Little League area. Fights have been breaking out with parents on the sidelines or parents interfering with the officials on the field during the game.

Just a few months ago we had an official assaulted by a fan that came onto the floor up in Detroit Lakes area; unruly fans yelling derogatory marks at players and officials all over the state .

As an official I am charged with enforcing the rules I am also in charge of making sure the players stay safe and away from harm on the playing field.

It’s important that the players have a full positive experience, it’s not about the wins and loses it’s about their experience and people forget that."

Rep. Huot said the bill would be read in the Public Safety committee at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, and would propose fining unruly fans. The system he thinks would work best for this process is that the organizing party, like a Little League team or a high school league, would submit a report of the incident to MASC which would have the power to issue a fine. The offender would also have a right to appeal during the process.

At professional sporting events, fans can already be banned from arenas for disruptive behaviors. Those disciplinary measures come down from teams or venue operators. It's also possible that if a fan's conduct is grievous enough, criminal charges can be filed.

Rep. Huot's proposed bill would would extend some of those punitive powers to amateur sports, where fans aren't bound by the contract that comes with buying a ticket to a professional event.