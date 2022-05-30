Minnesotans dominate U.S. U-18 Women's National Hockey Team roster

The team will skate in the upcoming 2022 World Championships June 6-13 in Madison, Wisconsin.

BLAINE, Minn. — The list of top young female hockey players that will represent the U.S. in the upcoming 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships has a flavor that is uniquely Minnesotan.

USA Hockey released the roster for the U-18 team that will take on the world in Madison, Wisconsin June 6-13, and of the 23 spots, seven are held by Minnesota skaters. Among them are goaltender Sedona Blair of Eden Prairie; defender Emma Peschel of Edina; and forwards Danielle Burgen of Lindstrom, Claire Enright of Lakeville, Madison Kaiser of Andover, Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka, and Josie St. Martin of Stillwater.

“We’re excited about competing in the world championship,” said Katie Lachapelle, the head coach of the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team. “We’ve used these extra months to continue preparing and building our excitement as a team and staff. Our roster is filled with talented players from across the country and we’re ready to take the ice in front of our home crowd in the U.S.”

Lindstrom's Burgen is one of two skaters to return after being a member of the 2020 gold medal-winning U-18 national team.

The team staff is also littered with Minnesotans, including co-general manager Katie Million of Minneapolis, assistant coach Sydney Brodt of Maplewood, goaltending coach Alli Altmann of Eagan, hockey operations manager Jessica Scott of Coon Rapids, scout John Harrington of Virginia and athletic trainer Annika Ferber of Brooklyn Center.

Pre-camp workouts begin June 4 at Schwan's Super Rink in Blaine, and then Team USA kicks off the competition on June 6 with a preliminary round game against Sweden. Tickets are available here.

The U-18 women have won six of the last seven IIHF gold medals, including in the last world championship in 2020. The 2022 worlds were originally set to be played in Sweden in January, but the tournament was rescheduled for June in the U.S. due to COVID.

