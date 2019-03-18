U.S. Women's National Team to play at Allianz Field this fall

The game on Oct. 26 against Korea Republic will be the final match for soccer star Carli Lloyd.

Minnesota United announced Wednesday that the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will play at Allianz Field on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The USWNT is scheduled for two matches in October against Korea Republic to wrap up this year's schedule.

The soccer team features players from the bronze-medal winning Olympic Team in Tokyo.

"It's a privilege to be able to host the U.S. Women's National team once again in front of our fans at Allianz Field," said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright in a news release. "It's wonderful that U.S. Soccer recognizes what an incredible venue we have for hosting our national teams for international competitions. What an incredible honor it will be to provide Carli Lloyd a memorable sendoff in front of such a passionate and adoring crowd in our home stadium. It's yet another landmark event for our club and our community."

The October match at Allianz Field will be the final one for Carli Lloyd.

According to the news release, Lloyd is currently the second-most capped player in world soccer history.

In the world of sports, a cap is a player's appearance in a game at international level.

Lloyd has played in 312 games for the U.S. and has scored 128 international goals, fourth in USWNT history. She needs two goals to tie Kristine Lilly for third all-time.

"Over the past 17 years, I've played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States, but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. Women's National Team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s," said Carli Lloyd in the news release. "Minnesota has really embraced their MLS team and fans deserve such a beautiful soccer stadium. I'm looking forward to playing my last game at Allianz Field and to experiencing the awesome fans there one more time."

Lloyd has scored a lot of fans at Allianz Field. Lloyd and the team played in 2019 at Allianz Field during their victory tour after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Championship.

The USWNT played an international friendly against Portugal on Sept. 3, 2019.

Lloyd scored two goals in front of a sold-out crowd in Minnesota, beating Portugal for a 3-0 win.