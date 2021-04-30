USA Curling moving headquarters to Vikings campus in Eagan

Olympic curlers have been training in the area for a few years, but now their headquarters will be located in the Viking Lakes facility.

EAGAN, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on January 3, 2019

The headquarters of the United States Curling Association (USA Curling) are packing up their rocks and brooms and moving to the metro.

From their previous location in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, USA Curling headquarters will find a new home at the center of the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan, where Minnesota's pro-football team trains.

“The move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area opens the door for exciting new opportunities and increased exposure as interest continues to grow in the sport of curling,” said Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling Jeff Plush. “Our headquarters will also now be uniquely positioned next to USA Curling’s Official Sports Medicine Provider Twin Cities Orthopedics on the Viking Lakes campus, giving us the capacity to further support our athletes.”

The Olympic Training Center for curling, the Training Haus, has been located in Minnesota for the past several years, first in Blaine and now in Chaska. The move to the Innovation Center in Eagan will be near both the Vikings headquarters and the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome USA Curling as a founding tenant at Viking Lakes and we are eager to support the organization’s relocation to Minnesota,” said MV Ventures Owner/Partner Mark Wilf. “This move will help strengthen USA Curling’s mission to build awareness for their sport, and it supports our vision at Viking Lakes to establish a sports, health- and wellness-centric community for generations to come.”