USA vs. Canada women's hockey game at Xcel Energy Center canceled due to COVID concerns

The two national teams were set to face off in St. Paul just weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics.

ST PAUL, Minn. — USA Hockey has announced that Monday night's scheduled game between the U.S. Women's National Team and Canada at Xcel Energy Center has been canceled "due to concerns around COVID-19."

"We're extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. "We're thankful for the great support we've received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we're back here in Minnesota."

Tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded; all other tickets can be refunded at the place of purchase.

Tonight's #MyWhyTour game at Xcel Energy Center has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/uo7vDYfui0 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 20, 2021

The game was part of USA Hockey's "My Why Tour," highlighting the reasons why the athletes "push themselves to achieve their goals; their driving force to succeed."

Two additional games are still scheduled on the tour in Alberta in early January.

