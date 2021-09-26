Vandersloot leads balanced Sky past Lynx 89-76

MINNEAPOLIS — Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced attack with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game.

The Sky, who lost four of six coming into the playoffs, won with a 22-6 advantage in fast break points fueled by 11 steals. They also dominated inside with a 37-29 rebound margin and made 19 of 20 free throws.