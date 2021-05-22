Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

The Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series to push the Wild to the verge of elimination.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series to push the Wild to the verge of elimination.

Nicolas Roy scored twice for Vegas, and Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series.

The Golden Knights have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven matchup.

They get Game 5 at home on Monday night.