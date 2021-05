GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. โ€” A local football product has become the highest paid center in the National Football League. Former Chanhassen standout Frank Ragnow just signed a four-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions for $54 million.

Perk sat down with the Pro Bowl lineman to talk about the Lionsโ€™ commitment, but also about Ragnowโ€™s love of the outdoors which has spawned his outdoors show on YouTube called Grizzly Man Outdoors, which is also Ragnowโ€™s Instagram handle.