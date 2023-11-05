Vikings 2023-24 schedule revealed

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will begin their quest for the franchise's first Lombardi trophy against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team will play in five prime-time games in the upcoming season, including two you can catch on KARE 11.
The Vikings' prime-time matchups will be:
Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from this past season.
Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers, a team fresh off an NFC Championship game in 2023.
Week 11 against the Denver Broncos who the Vikings haven't played since pulling off a miraculous 20-0 comeback in 2019.
Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears in what will be the second matchup of the season for the NFC North foes.
Week 17 versus the team's rival Green Bay Packers.
The Vikings will be looking to build on the success of Head Coach Kevin O'Connel's first year, where the team made the playoffs before losing to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.
