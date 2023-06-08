Vikings add former first-round wide receiver, place James Lynch on IR

He began his career catching passes from Tom Brady in New England and would appear in 33 games over three seasons for the team.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings added depth at the receiver position and placed a young defender on Injured Reserve Sunday.

The team signed former Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry and placed defensive lineman James Lynch on IR after he suffered a knee injury during the team's practice session Thursday night.

With the addition of Harry, the Vikings offense now features four former first-round picks at the wide receiver position; N'Keal Harry (32nd pick of 2019 draft) Jalen Reagor (21st pick in 2020 draft) Justin Jefferson (22nd pick of 2020 draft) and Jordan Addison, who was the 23rd pick of the most recent NFL Draft.

Harry hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick so far in his NFL career, but he's only 25 years old and brings height (6'2") and strength (benched 225 pounds 27 times at the NFL Combine) to the Vikings receiver room.

He began his career catching passes from Tom Brady in New England and would appear in 33 games over three seasons for the team.

Harry was traded to the Viking's NFC North rival Chicago Bears this past season and has accounted for 64 receptions, 714 yards, and five touchdowns in his career.

While it's no sure thing Harry makes the Vikings roster, which doesn't lack quality pass catchers, his addition could provide a bigger target for Kirk Cousins this year.

