Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings – already facing depth issues in their secondary – could be without rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler for Sunday's Border Battle at Lambeau Field.

The team announced on Wednesday, Dantzler was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or players who are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The NFL and the players association agreed that teams are not required to disclose whether a player has tested positive or is in quarantine.

Cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot) and Mike Hughes (neck) also missed practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring/back) was a limited. Earlier this week, Minnesota claimed cornerback Chris Jones off waivers and signed cornerback Mark Fields II to its active roster.

The #Vikings have placed CB Cameron Dantzler on Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FiY0a2jju9 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 28, 2020

The moves were made to help bolster a Vikings secondary that could have their hands full on Sunday going up against Aaron Rodgers, who is fresh off a four-touchdown game against the Houston Texans.