Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has high expectations for Darrisaw as season looms

He said when the spring rolled around, he challenged the second-year tackle to be able to pick up right where he left off. Throughout camp, O'Connell thinks the tackle is looking pretty good.

"I’ll tell you one thing about him, he’s so physically gifted, the strength. You know he has great feet, he’s got that length to play that position, that’s tough with some of the rushers they have to go against," said O'Connell. "I think the underrated thing we don’t talk about enough is the game makes sense to him. He’s not one of those guys that needs to be told every little thing, every little adjustment, he naturally sometimes just does things based upon the right play, the smart way to hit a block, pass off a stunt, just understanding how we want to execute in the screen game, the play-pass game."