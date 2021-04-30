Vikings fans react to rumors that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

"Getting him out of the division would be fantastic."

The first night of the NFL draft is a big night for football fans.



It’s a night of new beginnings, where dynasties are made, but this year it was all overshadowed by rumors about Aaron Rodgers.



"I was glued to see, is this going to happen?" Vikings fan John Schiller says.



Schiller usually watches the NFL draft to see who the Vikings pick in the 1st round, but he says this year he was more interested in the possibility of Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers.

"Getting him out of the division would be fantastic,” Schiller laughs.



"This is revenge."



"I think the Packers are going to play hard ball,” 49ers fan Shawn Hendricks says.

Sports analysts thought the 49ers might have been a good landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, because he’s from California.

Hendricks agrees, it would be a good fit.

He says he got more excited thinking about the possibility of his favorite team landing Rodgers, but his dreams were crushed when the 49ers instead decided to use the 3rd overall pick to draft a quarterback.

“I feel like if they were going to do something, they were going to do it during the draft. I’m sure Green Bay was going to want those picks,” Hendricks says. “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”



Even Bears fans are excited about the possibility of Rodgers leaving their division.



"It was just like a big group hug. I mean, it was just an amazing thing,” Bears fan Keith Hubbard says.



Hubbard lives in the Twin Cities, but still cheers on the Bears.

He would like nothing more than to see Rodgers traded to another team.

"You gotta love and welcome competition, yes, but I mean, that guy has been doing us bad,” Hubbard laughs.



But not every Vikings fan is buying into the idea of Rodgers leaving town.



"I don't know if it's all smoke and mirrors or he's trying to start stuff up,” Vikings fan Brian Nagan says.



"I feel like they won't trade him until next year,” Vikings fan Drew Anderson adds.



After all, future hall of fame quarterbacks don't come around too often.



Even Vikings fans have to admit that Green Bay would be crazy to let him go.

"I mean, he can come over here if he wants,” Nagan laughs.

The newest rumors have linked Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos.