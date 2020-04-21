Vikings GM talks possibility of trading first round picks, filling roster holes

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings GM Rick Spielman joined the media on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming virtual draft and the Vikings' roster needs.
On the wide receivers in this year's draft:
"With the depth of this class and how we came out of our meetings where the coaches felt very strongly about players, even into the fourth and fifth rounds, there are some receivers there we think we can nab ... we have needs in a lot of spots and what I can tell you we're gonna do is this, we're going to stay true to our draft board as we've always done and just draft the best player."
On the Stefon Diggs trade:
"We had no intention of trading Diggs at the Combine, he was a great player for us and he was great in the community but then a business opportunity came up as this evolved that we felt was both good for Stefon and good for us."