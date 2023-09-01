Minnesota prepares for first home playoff game since 'Minneapolis Miracle'

Minnesota defeated the New Orleans Saints on a 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired back in January of 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS — The last time the Minnesota Vikings hosted a playoff game, a miracle occurred.

It happened on a play called “Seven Heaven” as the Vikings trailed the New Orleans Saints 24-23 with just 10 seconds remaining in an NFC divisional round playoff game back in January of 2018. Case Keenum, the Vikings’ quarterback at the time, slung a pass 27 yards down the right sideline to receiver Stefon Diggs, who eluded a tackle and took it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown.

The 61-yard score, better known as the “Minneapolis Miracle,” was the first time in NFL history that a playoff game was decided on a touchdown as regulation time expired.

DIGGS. SIDELINE. UNBELIEVABLE.



Can't believe it's already been four years since The Minneapolis Miracle. (Jan. 14, 2018) pic.twitter.com/C1hUfmthIC — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2022

“It was bananas,” said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, who is one of just six current players who were on the roster during the 2017-18 season. “(We haven’t played a home playoff game) since then, so we’ve got to raise the bar. We’ve got to do better.”

A week later, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the Vikings’ season in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots on the same field where the Minneapolis Miracle took place – U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will be back home for a playoff game again on Sunday against the New York Giants, and while replicating the finish like the one that sent Minnesota to the NFC Championship back in 2018 seems highly unlikely, it would only be fitting for it to happen in a season that’s been riddled with dramatic finishes.

The Vikings have won an NFL-record 11 one-score games this year. They rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit against the Buffalo Bills – the No. 2 seed in the AFC – in a game that had more ups and downs than a seesaw. The Vikings converted a late fourth-and-18 when receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in a one-handed catch with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. A minute later, after Minnesota was stopped on fourth-and-goal, Kendricks recovered a fumble in the end zone to allow the Vikings to squeak out a 33-30 overtime victory.

Five games later, Minnesota overcame a 33-point deficit to complete the greatest comeback in NFL history, then followed that up with a 61-yard game-winning field goal the next week against the New York Giants – the Vikings’ opponent in Sunday’s playoff game.

“I don’t think you have some of the wins we’ve had – from a comeback standpoint or the fourth quarter find-a-way-mentality through situational football – without being able to bank some of those feelings, and at least know that we can rely on that experience,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. “That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have success in those moments, but I do know that I’m proud of the way those guys have handled a lot of those moments throughout the year. So, if and when they do come up – like a lot of playoff games do end up being close – I know our guys will at least be confident in those situations to play fast and make the right play.”

Seven of the Vikings’ 11 one-score victories this season came at U.S. Bank Stadium, including five that required second-half comebacks. Call it luck, determination, or a combination of the two, the Vikings are simply calling them wins. And those wins propelled them to their first NFC North title in five years, meaning at least one postseason game will be played on the same field where so many of those memorable finishes – both past and present – took place.

“I’m expecting an electric atmosphere. Absolutely barbaric,” said Kendricks. “It’ll be fun.”

