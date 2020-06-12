x
Vikings outlast error-prone Jags 27-24 on Bailey's OT kick

Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs up field during overtime in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime that lifted the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville. 

That sent the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss. Bailey missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. 

Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with an interception at the Jacksonville 46. 

That was the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars. 

Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Dan Bailey (5) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 23-yard field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)