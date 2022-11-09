'This is the time': Vikings, Packers fans go all out at U.S. Bank season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Bank Stadium lawn was packed with purple and gold Sunday afternoon, and with groves of green and gold also in attendance, it was evident fans from both sides came to Minneapolis eager to cheer on their Vikings and Packers.



Bobbie Berntson and Amanda Black are from Montana. They said they're still best friends, despite their differences. Berntson is a Vikings fan, while Black roots for the Packers.



"Ten years. We've been planning this for 10 years and decided this is the time," Berntson said.